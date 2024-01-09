DA: Laying charges against Nzimande only the first step to accountability

DA MP Karabo Khakhau and chief whip, Siviwe Gwarube, on Tuesday, laid the police complaint following damning allegations against Nzimande and NSFAS chair, Ernest Khosa.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) said laying criminal charges against the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and Minister Blade Nzimande was only the first step in holding people accountable.

The party also said Nzimande squandered his chance to take the public into his confidence on monday and clear the air about allegations that he received kickbacks.

DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said corruption at NSFAS could impact the funding to the most needy students.

She said while they had laid criminal charges, this was only the first step in holding those allegedly involved accountable.

"Parliament cannot simply sit by and let allegations of this serious nature go by without being tested. And that’s why we are taking this matter and we’ve laid these charges, which is only the first step because we’re not going to stop until the minister, Blade Nzimande, and those who are accused along with him are held accountable."

But Minister Blade Nzimande has denied corruption allegations against him by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA), saying they need to provide evidence supporting it.