Current electoral system doesn't make leaders accountable to voters - COPE

This is in directcontrast to the current system where people vote for political parties who then elect heads of administrations in government sectors.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress Of the People (COPE) believes the current electoral system makes leaders accountable to their parties instead of voters.

In a media briefing earlier on Tuesday in Johannesburg, COPE announced its plans to bring a constitutional amendment in Parliament that would allow people to vote directly for presidents, premiers and mayors.

This is in direct contrast to the current system where people vote for political parties who then elect heads of administrations in government sectors.

READ: COPE wants constitution amended for citizens to directly vote for presidents

COPE is proposing an electoral system similar to the model in the United States of America where voters directly elect the president and other heads of administrations.

While political parties in South Africa usually announce their candidates before elections, voters are only given the option of voting for a party.

COPE acting general secretary, Erick Mohlapamaswi, said this created situations like the Nkandla scandal.

"That Mbalula just mentioned they (ANC) lied to the nation by telling the nation a swimming pool is a fire pool. If he has mentioned to say that, how many lies were told that were fed to the nation."

Mohlapamaswi said COPE was asking for voters to give them enough seats in the legislatures in the upcoming elections in order to enact their constitutional amendment.