Competition Commission to prosecute schools over uniform prices

CAPE TOWN - In a little over a week, scores of children will return to school for the academic year and the Competition Commission said it’s already received hundreds of complaints from parents over school uniforms with exorbitant price tags.

In 2021, the commission reached an agreement that schools scrap exclusivity deals with school uniform suppliers, however, some schools are flouting the system.

The Competition Commission has vowed to prosecute non-compliant schools, calling on parents to report them.

"I think the commission right now is at a point where we feel that we've done our advocacy work, we've really gone out and educated schools, parents, and everyone else around this conduct. So, we feel that we've really done our work in terms of educating them, and so schools that are still found to be wanting and contravening the Competition Act should be prosecuted going forward," said commission principal analyst, Karabo Motaung.