CoJ inspecting new site to accommodate Jukskei residents affected by floods

A court order has been issued for the the City of Johannesburg to find an alternative and conducive location for the residents.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg says it has secured alternative accommodation for Alexandra residents living along the Jukskei riverbank.

This weekend, heavy rains caused the river to flood and subsequently damaged houses along it's floodplain.

Residents who live along the river have rebuilt and occupied their houses despite warnings to stay away from the bank.

Johannesburg MMC for Community Safety Mgcini Tshwaku says they're inspecting the site.

"Currently the city has informed me they have a court order to relocate people to an alternative location. So now the only thing I need to check is where the area is, and if the area has basic services. We have discouraged people from building there as it is a disaster waiting to happen."

Tshwaku says once the people have been relocated, the city will need to place barriers to stop people from re-occupying the vacant area.

"Where we remove them we need to put barbed wire, and then we will find an innovative way of barricading that area. The city is of the view that we need to put a recreation park from the river bank as people must be away from the river."