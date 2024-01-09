Bafana coach Broos worried about injuries ahead of AFCON departure

There are injury concerns for Bafana Bafana with four days to go until the start of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in the Ivory Coast.

The team returned to Gauteng on Tuesday morning after completing a four-day training camp in Stellenbosch.



With a week to go until their tournament opener against Mali, coach Hugo Broos has revealed that several players, including captain Ronwen Williams and Themba Zwane, couldn’t take part in their final training session due to niggling injuries.

Defender Mothobi Mvala is in doubt after he suffered a groin strain. He will undergo scans before a final decision on his participation is made on Wednesday.



With the SA Football Association already committing R7 million to the team should they win the trophy, team building and forming a cohesive unit were the key elements emphasised during their camp in Stellenbosch.

And as he targets his second trophy following the 2017 triumph with Cameroon, Broos said he was content with the work done by his squad over the last few days.

"I think I can be happy with what happened in the last four days. I saw a group of players who were motivated. The intensity of the training sessions was very good. I think it’s normal that the players are a little bit tired today, but if we had to train a little bit more than usual, we had to do it now," Broos said.

Bafana will play Lesotho behind closed doors on Wednesday to assess their readiness before heading to Abidjan on Thursday.