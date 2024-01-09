ANC top brass meets with traditional leaders in Mthambothini

ANC leaders were given a grand welcome during their visit to the royal council in Mthambothini.

MTHAMBOTHINI - Traditional leaders gathering at the royal council in Mthambothini in Mpumalanga hosted the ANC's top brass on Tuesday.

This forms part of the party’s festivities in the build-up to its birthday rally on Saturday in Mbombela.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and a delegation of his national executive committee arrived a short while ago to loud cheers and singing from party supporters outside the royal council.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives to engage with traditional leaders in the province. pic.twitter.com/SpvVGFimZJ ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 9, 2024

Inkosi and induna, clothed in isiNdebele traditional attire, sang cultural praises.

The party’s provincial spokesperson, Sam Masango, said such engagements were common when the governing party visited or hosted major events.

"It's a normal standard. It's the culture of the ANC. At the same time, it's in respect of the kingdom that is existing in that area."

He said the ANC delegation would listen to the concerns raised by traditional leaders, as the party geared up for the general elections.