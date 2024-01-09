ANC hits back at ActionSA's bid to probe Ezulweni Investments settlement

ActionSA has approached the Electoral Commission of South Africa to investigate the matter under Section 14 of the Party Funding Act.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has hit back at ActionSA's bid to investigate its out-of-court settlement with Ezulweni Investments, saying it's not entitled to that information.

ActionSA has approached the Electoral Commission of South Africa to investigate the matter under Section 14 of the Party Funding Act.

It raised concern over what it called a pattern of selective adherence to the provisions of the Act.

In December, the ANC announced it had reached an agreement with the company it owed more than R102 million for its 2019 election campaign.

ActionSA said it was important to know how the ANC’s debt was settled, arguing that the amount far exceeded the donation limits as per the Party Funding Act and that any payment of the bill by donors constituted donations in kind to the ANC. It also calculated that it would have had to take at least seven donors to lawfully pay off the outstanding amount.

Last month, the governing party released a two-sentence long statement declaring it had finalised the matter.

Its spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri, has defended the ANC’s handling of the matter.

"There is absolutely nothing irregular about that. The details of which no party is entitled to that information."

She also said ActionSA was well within its rights to pursue the matter in whichever way it saw fit.