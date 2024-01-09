2 suspects arrested for shooting woman in Strand

The woman was shot and killed while sitting in a vehicle at the Strand municipal building's parking area on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town police have made a breakthrough in their investigation into the murder of a 41-year-old woman in Strand.

The gunmen fled in a getaway vehicle, which police traced to an address in Site C Khayelitsha.

Police spokesperson, FC van Wyk, said the suspects, aged 26 and 46, are expected to appear at the Strand Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

"At the time of her death, the deceased was working for the City of Cape Town Health Department. Her husband was shot and killed in Qumbu, Eastern Cape in October 2023."