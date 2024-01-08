With more rain predicted, Gauteng EMS on standby for possible evacuations

Heavy rains lashed the province this past weekend, resulting in flooding in some areas.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s emergency services are still on standby for adverse weather-related incidents on Monday.

While there were no fatalities reported, images posted to social media show vehicles almost completely submerged on the city’s streets.

The Bree Taxi Rank was also flooded and traffic on the highways was brought to a standstill.

Tshepo Motlhale is the head of the province’s Disaster Management Centre and said that with more rainfall expected on Monday, they remain on high alert for possible incidents in the northern parts of Joburg, the CBD, Alexandra and the West Rand.

"Even today, we have to ensure emergency services are on standby for possible evacuation if the threat continues based on the warning that is likely to occur."

Ineffective drainage systems have been identified as a major problem during heavy rains like those seen over the weekend and Motlhale said they’re continuing to struggle with this.

"We actually experience a lot of problems whereby even this drainage system is affected by illegal dumping that also takes place around most parts of the flooded areas. But in other areas, you find that the drainage system is also not sufficient so that's also the main cause and in this case, we are dealing with an extent of a lot of water but with fewer drains and in some instances, the system is not sufficient to take the amount of rainfall."