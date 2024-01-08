Soshanguve New Year's Day mass shooting: Police make 4 more arrests

The latest suspects were nabbed over the weekend, bringing the total number to six thus far.

JOHANNESBURG - Four more people have been arrested in connection with a fatal New Year’s Day shooting in Soshanguve's Jukulyn, north of Pretoria.

Four people - including a 14-year-old girl - were killed in the incident,which took place in the early hours.

Two suspects, Tshepo Mosemeni and Sipho Kgomo, were subsequently arrested and made their first appearance in the dock of the Soshanguve Magistrates Court last week.

Their case was postponed until Friday 12 January for a bail application.

The latest suspects were nabbed over the weekend, bringing the total number to six thus far.

Hawks spokesperson Thandi Mbambo says they’ve been working around the clock to bring those responsible to book.

"The suspects, three males and one female, were arrested on the night of 6 January 2024 in various areas around Pretoria, which brings the total number of arrested suspects to six. Three firearms, an AK 47 and two pistols were confiscated. The suspects will appear at Soshanguve Magistrate`s court on Tuesday 9 January 2024 on charges of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm."

