Some economists predicting a challenging economic environment for SA in 2024

The early-year forecasts comes amid an unresolved energy crisis, bottlenecks in the logistics sector and the pending general elections.

JOHANNESBURG - Some economists are predicting a challenging economic environment for South Africa in 2024 as domestic and global headwinds persist.

The deteriorating state of the country’s public finances is also expected to be a sore point.

South Africa’s economic outlook in 2024 is also expected to be shaped by geopolitical developments and global economic trends.

With interest rates still high in many global economies, companies and consumers look set to be in a pickle for longer.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has forecast global economic growth to ease to 2.9% for 2024.

Economist at the North West University Business School, Raymond Parsons, said he forecasts economic growth in SA to be flat.

Political economist, Dale McKinley, agreed.

"Generally the predictions are too optimistic. I would say we’ll be lucky if we get to 1% of growth in the overall economy. It’s essentially standing fairly still."

While key risks to the economic outlook remain elevated and warn of another roller-coaster year for SA, both economists believe the implementation of various reforms could fast-track growth.