SAMA: Health sector's unemployment crisis due to poor planning & govt corruption

The South African Medical Association Trade Union (SAMATU) claims more than 800 qualified doctors are unemployed due to budget constraints in the health department.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has attributed an unemployment crisis in the sector to poor planning and corruption by government officials.

SAMA's Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the medical fraternity has been left to suffer as a result of the government's inefficiencies.

"Money might be one of the problems but the problem is poor governance and leadership and the other problem we are facing is dire shortages on the ground in terms of human resources for health. We do have shortages. It was admitted by the minister in Parliament that we have a dire shortage of doctors on the ground."