SACP slams OUTA for dragging its name in NSFAS corruption allegations

The SACP has dismissed a recent investigation by OUTA, which implicates the party in alleged dodgy dealings

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) has rejected the outcome of a recent investigation by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) that implicates the party in dodgy dealings involving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

The party maintained that as far as it is concerned it was, in fact, not a real investigation.

Last week, OUTA released leaked audio recordings together with what the organisation labels an investigative report, placing the SACP at the centre of allegations that it scored R1 million for a conference from one of the service providers appointed to administer the new NSFAS payment system.

This with the party’s chair, Blade Nzimande, being the Minister of HIgher Education.

OUTA is now calling for Nzimande and NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa to step down.SACP spokesperson Alex Mashilo has vehemently denied any wrongdoing on the party’s part.

"The SACP has never and will not now do that, and will not in the future approach anyone seeking financial support illegitimately."

Mashilo added that the party was never given a chance by OUTA to respond to the allegations.

"We listened to the recordings and our conclusion among others could be that the conversation was involved on an extortionist attempt in which our name was dropped. OUTA didn't speak to us. They’re talking about findings, but if you talk about findings from an investigation, you have to obtain the other side of the story. So we don’t regard what OUTA has done as an investigation."