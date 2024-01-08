Over 400 Israeli citizens sign petition backing SA's genocide case vs Israel

The petition’s initiators include Tel Aviv University professor, Anat Matar, social worker, Lior Kay, and Israeli peace activist, Jonathan Pollak.

CAPE TOWN - Over 400 Israeli citizens have signed an online petition to be submitted to the International Court of Justice in The Hague in support of South Africa’s genocide case against Israel.

They believe South Africa’s case is credible and that Israel’s conduct in Gaza is in violation of its obligations under the UN's genocide convention.

South Africa will approach the court on Thursday, asking for it to immediately order Israel to stop its military operations in Gaza.

By Sunday night, over 300 Israeli citizens had signed the petition.

That number has now grown to almost 500.

The petition’s initiators include Tel Aviv University professor, Anat Matar, social worker, Lior Kay, and Israeli peace activist, Jonathan Pollak.

They say they are prepared to face oppressive consequences from authorities for supporting South Africa’s case.

But they believe Hamas’ attacks on Israel last October do not warrant the complete destruction of the Gaza Strip and the killing of 22,000 Palestinians including leading academics, writers, doctors, medical staff and journalists.

The petitioners believe Israel is taking systematic steps to wipe out the population of Gaza, to starve, abuse and displace them.

They add that they are concerned Israel is violating its obligations to prevent genocide and that senior Israeli officials are not being held

accountable.

The petitioners say they support South Africa’s application to the world court for Israel to immediately suspend its military operations in Gaza.