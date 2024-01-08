Opposition parties call for Nzimande's dismissal following NSFAS revelations

This was after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of audio recordings alleging corruption within the department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

CAPE TOWN - Opposition parties have joined calls for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to be fired.

This was after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) leaked a series of audio recordings alleging corruption within the department and the National Student Financial Aid Scheme.

OUTA claims Nzimande, the South African Communist Party (SACP) and NSFAS board chair, Ernest Khosa, received millions of rands in kickbacks from service providers who were awarded multi-million rand tenders to administer direct payments to students.

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen said that the revelations demonstrated that nothing was sacred to the African National Congress (ANC) government.

"Thanks to the recently released recordings, we now know why these lucrative tenders were awarded to companies no one ever heard of, in exchange for kickback payments to Nzimande, Khosa, and the SACP. Every time a student uses their NSFAS card, they are effectively forced to help fund Nzimande's corrupt scheme.

African Transformation Movement (ATM) spokesperson Zama Ntshona said that Nzimande and Khosa had betrayed students.

"The dreams of these students are shattered not because of lack of potential or determination, but because corruption has eroded the very foundation meant to support them in realising their educational goals."