Nzimande says corruption claims part of smear campaign against him

CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said that corruption allegations against him were part of a smear campaign aimed at tarnishing his name.

Nzimande addressed members of the media at a briefing on Monday afternoon, responding to allegations that he, alongside his party, the SACP, and National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) board chairperson, Ernest Khosa, received kickbacks worth millions of rands from NSFAS service providers.

The minister has rubbished these claims, adding that his rights were being violated.

"It's like if you're a minister, some gossips that are taking place all over the place, people just take that, throw at you and because you're a minister it's going to stick. As I have said, I'm seriously looking at my own rights that are being violated in this process of being faced with allegations that are spurious."