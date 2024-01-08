NSRI warns residents to avoid stricken fishing vessel in St Francis Bay

The NSRI has rescued 24 crew members who were on board a fishing vessel that ran aground in St Francis Bay over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is urging the community of St Francis Bay, near Gqeberha, to steer clear of a fishing vessel on the shoreline after it crashed on the rocks during a fishing operation.

Twenty-four crew members who were on board the vessel were rescued at Shark Point over the weekend.

NSRI spokesperson Craig Lambinon says the stricken boat remains a danger in changing tides to anyone who might attempt to board it.

"The skipper and crew of the casualty fishing vessel are commended for safely evacuating their stricken vessel in an orderly and safe fashion. The two life rafts, that were initially abandoned at sea, post the rescue, have been recovered by NSRI St Francis Bay. Maritime authorities are assessing any environmental outfall."

Lambinon added that the owners were appointing salvors to assist in the recovery of their casualty fishing vessel.