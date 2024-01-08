NSFAS corruption: OUTA to escalate new allegations to Ramaphosa, SARS, SIU & PP

OUTA is demanding accountability following allegations of corruption at NSFAS.

JOHANNESBURG - The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) is planning on escalating new allegations of dodgy dealings involving the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to the president.

OUTA released leaked audio recordings last week, suggesting that service providers appointed to administer the NSFAS’ controversial new direct payment system, allegedly paid millions of rands in kickbacks to Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and NSFAS board chair Ernest Khosa as well as at least R1 million to Nzimande’s party, the South African Communist Party.

This, the organisation says, “in return for tenders and protection”.

The organisation’s now calling for Nzimande and Khosa to step down.

ALSO READ: Calls intensify for Nzimande to resign

OUTA CEO Wayne Duvenage: “There’s a lot of detail in there but the long and short of it is that there is a patronage network that is fraught with corruption, and we believe that people should be held accountable, and this goes right the way to the top, to the minister.”

Moreover, OUTA has said it will be sharing these recordings, and a report its subsequently compiled, with the Special Investigating Unit, the Office of the Public Protector, the South African Revenue Service and the Auditor-General’s office.

Duvenage added that they’re also plan on writing to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Those documents are being prepared this week, so we will be writing to the president as well as the Public Protector. And let’s hope that the accountability is meted out.”