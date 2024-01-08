Man suspected of killing KZN woman to make first court appearance

This is, once again, another case of gender-based violence that has left the public and those known to the deceased in low spirits.

DURBAN - The man accused of killing a KwaZulu-Natal woman Tania Msane-Zungu last week is expected to appear in court on Monday morning.

KwaZulu-Natal police told Eyewitness News the man handed himself over to authorities on Friday.

Msane-Zungu’s death went viral on social media platforms last week, with some people who knew her expressing sadness. This while the general public was weighed down by yet another case of gender-based violence.

Msane-Zungu was shot and killed at her Pinetown home on Wednesday, days after she had just returned from China where she was studying .