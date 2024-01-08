Man accused of killing Tania Msane Zungu makes brief court appearance

The accused, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, appeared briefly before the Pinetown Magistrates Court in the west of Durban. Zungu is the deceased's husband.

JOHANNESBURG - The man accused of killing Tania Msane Zungu, the KwaZulu-Natal woman shot and killed at her home last week made his court appearance on Monday.

The accused, Lwanda Mxolisi Zungu, appeared briefly before the Pinetown Magistrates Court in the west of Durban.

He is facing one count of murder linked to Msane-Zungu’s death.

READ: Man suspected of killing KZN woman to make first court appearance

However, proceedings were postponed due to some outstanding information.

Zungu is the deceased Msane-Zungu’s husband.

The State is alleging that he shot and killed her before fleeing the scene.

The accused appeared in court looking down most of the time.

The Pinetown Magistrates Court has postponed the matter to 17 January 2023.

This is so that the State can verify the accused’s details, including his home address and whether or not he has previous convictions.