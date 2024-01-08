Lula fetes democracy a year after Brazil capital riots

Tens of thousands of supporters of Lula's defeated election rival, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court that day, trashing the premises and calling on the military to oust the veteran leftist.

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will mark the first anniversary Monday of the far-right riots that rocked the Brazilian capital last year with a ceremony in Congress declaring "democracy unbowed."

Lula will convene a Who's Who of Brazil's political bigwigs in Brasilia to take stock of what he calls the "coup attempt" of January 8, 2023 -- but with key absences on the right undermining his message of unity.

Tens of thousands of supporters of Lula's defeated election rival, far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro, stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court that day, trashing the premises and calling on the military to oust the veteran leftist.

The scenes were eerily reminiscent of the US Capitol invasion in Washington almost exactly two years earlier by supporters of then-president Donald Trump, Bolsonaro's political role model.

Bolsonaro, who was in the United States at the time, is under investigation for allegedly instigating the unrest.

He denies involvement.

Lula says the former president was "directly responsible."

Bolsonaro "planned the whole thing, then, like a coward, went into hiding and left Brazil," he said in an interview Friday in the newspaper Metropoles.

DEMOCRACY PREVAILED

Bolsonaro called the events of January 8 a "setup" orchestrated by the left, in comments Saturday to CNN Brasil.

"We repudiated it from the start," he said.

"That's never been the way the right behaves."

Lula meanwhile proclaimed that despite the "coup attempt... Brazilian democracy prevailed -- and emerged stronger."

"Inequality serves as fertile ground for extremism and political polarization," he wrote in an opinion piece Monday in the Washington Post, touting his administration's signature anti-poverty programs.

"Government that improves lives is the best answer we have to extremists who attack democracy."

The fallout from the riots continues.

Police said they carried out new raids Monday to track down those who planned and financed the attacks.

Of the 2,170 people arrested over the riots, 30 have been convicted so far, on charges including armed criminal conspiracy, violent uprising against the rule of law and an attempted coup, with sentences of up to 17 years.

The riots were the culmination of months of tension in Brazil around the October 2022 elections, in which Lula narrowly beat Bolsonaro to return to office for a third term.

On the surface, the country's divisions are less extreme today: The far-right is still reeling from backlash to the riots, as well as electoral authorities' decision last June to bar Bolsonaro from running for office for eight years over his attacks on the credibility of the election system.

But analysts say deep-running fissures remain.

A Quaest poll published Sunday found 89% of Brazilians reject the January 8 attacks.

But that was down five percentage points from a year ago.

Fifty-one percent say the riots were carried out by "radicals who do not represent" Bolsonaro supporters.

RESTORED ARTWORKS

Lula, 78, will mark the anniversary by addressing a ceremony at the Congress building, with attendees including the leader of the Senate, state governors, military commanders and foreign ambassadors.

The event, dubbed "Democracy Unbowed," will feature the presentation of a restored tapestry by iconic Brazilian artist and landscape designer Roberto Burle Marx, which was ripped from a wall in the Senate and torn during the riots.

A replica of the constitution taken from the Supreme Court will also be symbolically returned.

But there will be notable absences on the right, such as Sao Paulo Governor Tarcisio Freitas, a former Bolsonaro minister touted as a possible presidential contender.

Powerful lower-house speaker Arthur Lira will also be absent for family reasons, his office told AFP.

Hardline Bolsonaro backers meanwhile stand staunchly by the January 8 protesters.

In the buildup to the anniversary, calls circulated on social media to celebrate January 8 as "Patriot's Day" and take to the streets.

However, authorities say they do not expect mass protests.

Around 2,000 police are due to be deployed to provide security in the capital.