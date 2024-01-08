DA to open criminal case against Nzimande following corruption allegations

This after the organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) leaked a series of recordings alleging there's a corruption scheme operating within the department and the National Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas).

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) plans to open a criminal case against Higher Education Department Minister Blade Nzimande following corruption allegations against him.



Outa claims Nzimande, the SACP, and Nsfas board chair Ernest Khosa received millions of rands in kickbacks from service providers who were awarded multi-million rand tenders to administer direct payments to students.

DA leader John Steenhuisen said his party will mobilise at campuses across the country to force President Cyril Ramaphosa to fire Nzimande.

"When a minister commits corruption or undermines the cabinet, it is the job of a real leader to deal with that person decisively. President Ramaphosa cannot outsource that responsibility to some toothless committee populated by ANC cadres, many of whom are just as tainted as the person they are supposed to investigate."

Steenhuisen said the Nsfas board must also be declared delinquent over the corrupt and irrational direct payment and student accommodation tenders.

"This legal action is in keeping with the findings of the state capture commission, which made a clear recommendation that it should become standard practice to declare board members, involved in capture and corruption, as delinquent."