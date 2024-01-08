COCT sets aside R840m for infrastructure maintenance & pipe replacements in 2024

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the city was using new pipe-cracking technology for the project, which would be used throughout Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - Almost R840 million has been set aside by the City of Cape Town for infrastructure maintenance and pipe replacements this year.

On Monday, the city's water and sanitation directorate announced the rollout of phase three of a water pipe replacement project in Plumstead.

Mayco member for water and sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, said the city was using new pipe-cracking technology for the project, which would be used throughout Cape Town.

"The replacements in Plumstead is another component of this pipe replacement and over time will reduce the inconvenience experienced by residents by lessening the number of pipe bursts that the community experiences."