ANC's Ramaphosa leads wreath-laying ceremony at grave of struggle icon Mabuza

The ANC leadership is visiting the grave site of struggle icon Dr. Enos Mabuza to pay it's respects as the party marks 112 years this week.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa has led a wreath-laying ceremony at the grave site of struggle icon Dr. Enos Mabuza at the Louwville Cemetery in Mpumalanga.

This comes as the party prepares for its January 8 statement in the build-up to its 112th birthday festivities to be held at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

The national executive committee will also visit the families of struggle stalwarts in the province.

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe said that the wreath-laying ceremony aimed to ask the party's forefathers to guide the organisation during turbulent times.

"We use those visits as a pilgrimage as well, where we visit people who we want to link up spiritually. We are hoping that they'll give us guidance and make us strong, particularly in the phase of the ANC under siege."