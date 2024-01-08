Alex residents who fled Jukskei River flooding return to rebuild homes

This weekend, heavy rains flooded the Jukskei River leading to some houses in Setjwetla being washed away.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents from Alexandra who fled their homes due to heavy rains have returned to rebuild along the floodplain.

This weekend, heavy rains flooded the Jukskei River, leading to some houses in Setjwetla being washed away.

However, with nowhere else to go, Setjwetla residents say they have no choice but to continue to live like this.

The Juskei River was flowing low and gently on Monday.

However this weekend, residents said that it was as high as ten meters.

Setjwetla resident, Morgan Masina, said he had lived along the Jukskei River for about eight years, adding that poverty was the only reason he could not find a safer place to live.

"This one is always on water. This house is now a board or a submarine. I’m not scared of water because I’m helping kids who are staying in the water."

Residents have told Eyewitness News that this was not a new issue and government had failed to solve it.

LEFT is how Setjwetla looked on Saturday and RIGHT is how it looked today.



