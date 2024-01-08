Alex residents at risk of flooding along Jukskei say poverty keeping them there

The people living along the Jukskei River face a dangerous conundrum to either be homeless or face the risk of having their houses washed away on one rainy night.

JOHANNESBURG - Alexandra residents living along the Jukskei River bank said it was poverty that was keeping them there.

This weekend, heavy rains flooded the river, leading to water damage for some houses along the floodplain.

Despite this, residents on Monday began rebuilding and reinforcing their homes as they had nowhere else to go.

France Madolo said he has been living along the riverbank since 2016. He said what was supposed to be a temporary situation became a permanent one.

"We are bogged down by poverty, there is nowhere we can run to. This is our home now. All we can do is plead for the government to help us."

Another resident, Morgan Masina, said he did not have money to return home to Limpopo.

The local councillor said the growing population of residents along the riverbank made it both difficult and expensive for the government to relocate them.