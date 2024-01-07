uMkhonto weSizwe's real founders turning in their graves: SACP on Zuma, MK party

The SACP, which co-founded the original uMkhonto weSizwe 60 years ago have called Zuma's MK party bluff, further describing the new outfit as a wolf in sheep's skin.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Communist Party (SACP) said the real founders of uMkhonto weSizwe – the armed wing of the liberation movement, including its former general secretary Joe Slovo are turning in their graves because of former African National Congress (ANC) president Jacob Zuma’s MK party.

The communist party commemorated the 29th year anniversary of Slovo’s passing in Soweto on Saturday.

Its current general secretary, Solly Mapaila described the new outfit, which is using Zuma as the face of its campaign ahead of the fast-approaching seventh democratic elections as a wolf in sheep's skin.

As former president Zuma campaigns for the MK party in Mpumalanga where the ANC, an organisation he led for two terms prepares for its 112th birthday celebration in the same province, the SACP, which co-founded the original MK 60 years ago is calling his bluff.

Zuma’s name and the word imposter were used several times on Saturday. This as he was accused of betraying the country and being an exposed emperor.

The SACP’s Mapaila said if Zuma had any sense of honour left in him, he would remember his own disapproval of a faction in the ANC that left to form the Congress of the People (COPE) following the 2007 Polokwane conference.

Dan Hato, from the MK was also given an opportunity to speak – he said Zuma must be addressed in honour of the likes of Joe Slovo.

“Let us expose the nakedness of the emperor from Nkandla, who wants to deny that during his tenure, our organisation was mired in countless corruption scandals, factionalism and infighting."

The SACP also raised concerns about the state of the country, warning that additional progress faced a genuine threat of erosion.

READ MORE:

- Jacob Zuma is a spent force, maintains ANC NC chair and poses no threat in 2024

- Zuma and Umkhonto weSizwe: 'ANC divided on a scale never seen before' - analyst

-Mbalula: ANC not threatened by Jacob Zuma's endorsement of MK party