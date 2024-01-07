Philippi CPF calls on Minister Cele's intervention after member shot dead

Nosipho Sopuwa was shot and killed at her home last Sunday. Her death follows the murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, who was also gunned down at her home in December.

CAPE TOWN - The Philippi Community Policing Forum (CPF) is calling for the immediate intervention of Police Minister Bheki Cele following the murder of a CPF member in Brown's Farm.

Nosipho Sopuwa was shot and killed at her home last Sunday.

Sopuwa's death follows the murder of Gugulethu CPF deputy chairperson, Lulama Dinginto, who was gunned down at her home in December.

The Philippi CPF said they are being targeted for being vocal in confronting criminals.

Two weeks ago, Minister Cele visited the area and promised to deploy police members in Brown's Farm to address the rampant crime.

Nyanga CPF's Dumisani Qwebe:

"This one should be a crime intelligence driven situation. We are appealing that we should be immediately attended to, we can't have more lives lost especially the crime fighters."

Qwebe added that some CPF members were already pulling out of the forum in fear of being killed.