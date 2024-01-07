Lotto results: Saturday, 6 January 2024

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 6 January 2024 are:

Lotto: 05, 09, 17, 18, 24, 30 B: 06

Lotto Plus 1: 06, 13, 27, 37, 38, 46 B: 10

Lotto Plus 2: 02, 36, 37, 38, 44, 52 B: 27

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.