Lotto results: Saturday, 6 January 2024
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 6 January 2024 are:
Lotto: 05, 09, 17, 18, 24, 30 B: 06
Lotto Plus 1: 06, 13, 27, 37, 38, 46 B: 10
Lotto Plus 2: 02, 36, 37, 38, 44, 52 B: 27
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 06/01/24 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 6, 2024
#LOTTO: 05, 09, 17, 18, 24, 30#B: 06
#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 13, 27, 37, 38, 46#B: 10#LOTTOPLUS2: 02, 36, 37, 38, 44, 52#B: 27 pic.twitter.com/oIdOZ9qJs5