KZN woman shot dead at her Pinetown home laid to rest

DURBAN – A woman from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) who was shot and killed at her home in Pinetown was laid to rest on Sunday.

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics, Tania Msane Zungu was shot multiple times on Wednesday, and died on the scene.

The 36-year-old's passing sent shockwaves throughout the community, with many expressing sadness on social media platforms.

KZN police told Eyewitness News that the man accused of her death will appear in court on Monday, after he handed himself over to authorities on Friday.

Friends and family of the late Zungu gathered at the World Gospel Impact Church in Mayville – where her funeral service was held.

She was described as a loving mother who was also very committed to her church.

She leaves behind two sons.