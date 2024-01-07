Fisherman bitten by shark in Jeffreys Bay in a stable condition - NSRI

It’s understood that the 62-year-old and his friend were fishing when he caught the shark at Papiesfontein on Friday, and was bitten by the shark while attempting to free it from the fishing gear.

CAPE TOWN - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said a 62-year-old man from Plettenberg Bay bitten by a Ragged Tooth shark in Jeffreys Bay is in a stable condition in hospital.

It’s understood that the victim and his friend were fishing when he caught the shark at Papiesfontein on Friday, and while attempting to free the shark to be released from the fishing gear, he was bitten by the shark.

The NSRI said the pair had been shoreline angling, in preparation for an angling competition.

The institute’s Craig Lambinon:

"When he landed a shark, then, while attempting to free the shark to be released from the fishing gear, he had been bitten by the shark. Our NSRI Jeffreys Bay rescue vehicle, EC government health EMS, Gardmed ambulance services and relay ambulance services were activated."