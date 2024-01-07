DPME warns of fake TikTok account impersonating Dep Min Pinky Kekana

The department said the account has been fraudulently using Kekana's name and pictures, and promising users, at a fee, trading lessons to help them make money to the tune of R50,000 and above.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) has warned the public about a fake TikTok account impersonating deputy minister Pinky Kekana and scamming social media users.

The department said the account has been fraudulently using Kekana's name and pictures, promising users, at a fee, trading lessons to help them make money to the tune of R50,000 and above.

Kekana does not have a TikTok account and does not offer any educational training programmes, clarified DPME in a statement released on Sunday.

To avoid being ripped off, social media users have been urged not to engage with the account.