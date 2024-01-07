Calls intensify for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to resign

OUTA has accused Minister Nzimande and the SACP - where Nzimande is the national chair, of demanding kickbacks from NSFAS service providers.

JOHANNESBURG - More calls have been made for Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to be fired.

His party, the South African Communist Party (SACP) used the 29th year commemoration of Joe Slovo’s death to deny any involvement in corruption at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Speaking in Soweto on Saturday - where the party marked the anniversary of its former general secretary’s death, general secretary Solly Mapaila said it’s unacceptable for anyone to co-opt the SACP’s name in their gossip and shenanigans.

The SACP said the lobby group has spread these allegations without hearing the other side of the story, insisting it’s never approached anyone to seek funding.

Meanwhile, calls for Nzimande to resign or be fired are growing.

These have been echoed by the South African Union of Students, the Democratic Alliance, as well as a grouping called the Activists and Citizens Forum.

The forum’s spokesperson, Dennis Bloem said Nzimande is always embroiled in corruption allegations.

“His name will forever crop up, the country can’t afford to have this minister in such a crucial position, with a dark cloud hanging over his head. His integrity is in question.”