WC police nab 17 suspects over fraud and possession of unlicensed firearms

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape police arrested 17 suspects in two separate incidents on Friday on charges of fraud, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Police said the first three suspects were nabbed in Lantegeur, near Mitchells Plain.

Spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi:

"Members were busy with tracing operations when they followed up on information about a wanted suspect driving in a green Fiat Uno. The members identified and stopped the vehicle, whereafter they searched all the occupants and the vehicle. They seized a 7.65 pistol with ammunition."

In a separate incident, Swartbooi said more suspects were apprehended in the Cape Town CBD.

"The members entered a local hotel and identified a room where they found 14 foreign nationals within. They searched the room and confiscated three Apple MacBooks, 13 Apple Pro iPhones, bank cards and fraudulent identity books. It is alleged that that the suspects booked into the hotel and paid with the fraudulent bank cards."

The suspects are expected to appear at the Mitchells Plain and Cape Town Magistrates Courts on the mentioned charges.