Mbalula: ANC not threatened by Jacob Zuma's endorsement of MK party

MBOMBELA - African National Congress (ANC) secretary general Fikile Mbalula claims the party isn’t threatened by the formation of a new political party endorsed by its former president Jacob Zuma.

Mbalula was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the party’s first national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Mbombela on Friday.

In December, Zuma announced his decision to campaign and vote for the uMkhonto weSizwe party instead of the ANC - which has been his home for more than 60 years.

While there’s been suggestions that this may affect the governing party’s numbers at the polls, Mbalula said that the ANC is focused on its own election campaign.

"So the ANC remains. The ANC does not belong to anyone. It does not belong to President Ramaphosa and there is no ANC of Ramaphosa, there is no ANC of Thabo Mbeki and there is no ANC of Mandela," said Mbalula.