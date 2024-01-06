Malema decries KZN murder rate: 'Can't have a state unable to defend citizens'

EFF leader Julius Malema has raised concern over what he’s called a lack of breakthroughs in murder cases in KwaZulu-Natal, including those of politicians.

DURBAN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has raised concern over what he’s called a lack of breakthroughs in murder cases, including those of politicians in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

He addressed journalists in Durban on Friday, on the sidelines of the party’s meeting with its election teams.

Malema said government must establish a way to deter criminals from undermining the law.

"We cannot have a state that is unable to defend its citizens,” the EFF leader said.

KwaZulu-Natal experienced several deadly shootings in 2023, with victims including politicians and traditional leaders.

Malema said that it's high time government priorities the safety of citizens, adding that at this rate, the government needs to display zero mercy for killers.

“These guys who are killing people should dropping like flies, they must be identified and there must a conscious decision that these one we are dropping them, and a message must be sent to them that one move you are out; we are not going to play with you,” he said.

He added that South Africans must use this year’s polls to empower a government that will prioritise clamping down on crime.

Malema also lashed out at KZN law enforcement authorities over the murder investigation of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes.

Malema said authorities are failing the family as there should have been a breakthrough in the case by now.

In February 2023, AKA was shot and killed in Durban, alongside his best friend Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

To date, KZN police have not made any arrests but claim to have a good lead.

Malema weighed in on the matter, questioning the delays in arrests.

"A high profile gets killed in front of a camera with the whole world watching, till today we've not arrested those people?"

Police have since told the media that they are following a good lead and are building a strong case, but Malema believes if the police fail to make a breakthrough in this case it should be great cause for concern from ordinary citizens.