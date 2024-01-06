KZN's adverse weather conditions leave 40 dead, scores displaced since December

The provincial disaster management team said the number encompasses people who have drowned, including victims of Ladysmith's flash floods and those who were struck by lightning.

JOHANNESBURG - Since the start of the festive season, inclement weather in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has resulted in the deaths of 40 people across the province, with five others still unaccounted for.

It also confirmed that two other bodies were retrieved in Ladysmith, bringing the death toll in that area to 25.

The KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs has urged residents to be vigilant in the province, as heavy rains are expected to persist.

Spokesperson Nonala Ndlovu:

"The rains have also left 74 people injured. 47 people have been left homeless and are residing with relatives and neighbours as they are mostly from rural areas. A total of 814 households were affected."