Cold and wet conditions expected across most parts of SA over the weekend

The South African Weather Service said majority of the country will experience rainfall and thunderstorms this weekend, heading into the week, with a possibility of localised flooding on Monday for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

JOHANNESBURG - A wet and cold weekend is expected across most parts of the country, as a cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) said majority of the country will experience rainfall and thunderstorms this weekend, heading into the week.

There is also a possibility of localised flooding on Monday for parts of the Free State, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

SA weather forecaster Mbavhi Maliage:

“We are seeing isolated thunderstorms over the North West, the Free State, and also in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga and KZN. We are seeing a cold front that will make landfall, resulting in some showers and rainfall along the coastal regions of the Western Cape.”