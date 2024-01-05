Zuma not on ANC NEC's agenda - Bhengu-Motsiri

High on the agenda is its campaign strategy ahead of the elections, the framework of its January 8 statement and the party’s performance during its 30 years of governance.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) kickstarted its three-day national executive committee (NEC) in Mbombela, Mpumalanga on Friday where the party’s highest decision-making body will deliberate on several matters.

High on the agenda is its campaign strategy ahead of the elections, the framework of its January 8 statement and the party’s performance during its 30 years of governance.



However, ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the NEC won’t discuss the matter of former President Jacob Zuma’s endorsement of newly formed party, uMkhonto weSizwe.

Zuma spearheaded the uMkhonto weSizwe campaign in KZN and Soweto and will be in Mpumalanga, where the ANC enjoys an overwhelming majority.

Political analysts previously told Eyewitness News that while Zuma claims his move is an attempt to rescue the party from what he calls the ANC of President Cyril Ramaphosa, he has the potential to de-campaign the governing party.

Bhengu-Motsiri said the party was unbothered and Zuma was not on the agenda of the NEC meeting.

"The ANC remains intact and must be focused on its programmes. The ANC must stay focused and not be defocused by anyone."

Zuma has not resigned from the ANC and the party has shown no intention to dismiss the former president.