Weather warning issued for Gauteng

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued harsh weather warnings for several parts of Gauteng, specifically on the West Rand.

Scattered showers and severe thunderstorms are expected in parts of the province on Friday afternoon.

SAWS forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said most of the storms were expected to dissipate by 7pm in the evening.

"We are seeing some scattered showers and thundershowers. There is an alert that has been sent out for severe thunderstorms. We are seeing some thunderstorms that are active, especially over the southern parts of Gauteng in the area of Springs and the West Rand."