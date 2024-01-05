Shelley Point hotel workers left jobless after fire get employment offers

The popular hotel in Saint Helena Bay which was gutted by a fire that raged through the establishment, left 150 staff without jobs.

CAPE TOWN - Saldanha Bay Mayor Andre Truter says businesses along the West Coast are offering to employ workers who lost their jobs due to the Shelley Point hotel fire.

The popular hotel in Saint Helena Bay was gutted by a fire that raged through the establishment on Tuesday.

Truter said about 150 hotel staff were left jobless due the fire.

‘What is extremely encouraging is that I got a call from the Protea Group and they reached out and offered some positions to the people who lost their jobs."

Truter said Sea Harvest in Saldanha also offered to employ some of the hotel workers.