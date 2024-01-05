Rea Vaya resumes operations after workers' strike

On Thursday, Rea Vaya operator, PioTrans was granted an interdict by the Johannesburg Labour Court, preventing their workers from striking.

JOHANNESBURG - Rea Vaya bus operations have resumed.

On Thursday, Rea Vaya operator, PioTrans was granted an interdict by the Johannesburg Labour Court, preventing their workers from striking.

Workers downed tools on Wednesday over delays in the payment of their 13th cheque and unhappiness over the terms of its payouts.

READ MORE:

The company released a statement on Friday morning saying their operations had been suspended until further notice.

PioTrans business rescue practitioner, Mahier Tayob said there was an issue at their depot on Friday morning but it was resolved.

“We had five buses that were sabotaged at the entrance, preventing the other buses from exiting. Keys to the other busses have been deliberately misplaced and the steering mechanisms were locked.

“The JMPD [Johannesburg Metro Police Department] were at the depot and provided assistance as arranged by the city and the MMC’s office. We then managed to rectify the situation regarding the five buses and services then resumed at 6H20 this [Friday] morning.”