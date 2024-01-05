Presidency approves MOU outlining electricity minister's duties

There has been much criticism since Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed last March, with complaints that his job was not clearly defined and his responsibilities clashed with those of the public enterprises minister.

CAPE TOWN - Ten months since the country’s first electricity minister was appointed, the Presidency has now approved a memorandum of understanding outlining the duties of this portfolio.

There has been much criticism since Kgosientsho Ramokgopa was appointed last March, with complaints that his job was not clearly defined and his responsibilities clashed with those of the public enterprises minister.

The Presidency said the MOU provided the basis for a collaborative approach between the ministers of both portfolios in assigning their powers and functions.

It will remain in effect until the end of the current administration.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the memorandum of understanding between the electricity and public enterprises ministers will strengthen Eskom’s efforts to resolve the electricity crisis.

According to the MOU, the electricity minister will focus on the energy crisis in tandem with the national energy crisis committee.

He will exercise authority over the Eskom board and management in as far as ending load shedding is concerned.

The electricity minister is also responsible for overseeing the energy action plan and the Eskom generation recovery plan.

Dealing with new transmission capacity will also fall within his ambit.

Meanwhile, the public enterprises minister will, as the main shareholder, remain government’s representative at Eskom.

He will support and assist the electricity minister in his interactions with the board.

The restructuring of Eskom and the establishment of a new transmission company will also remain the responsibility of the public enterprises minister.