Patriotic Alliance calls for more boots on the ground to protect SA borders

JOHANNESBURG - Following an overnight inspection at Beitbridge, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) is calling for more boots on the ground to protect the country’s borders.

The PA caused a storm on Thursday, when members of the political party were carrying out unsanctioned patrols at the Beitbridge border between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

In videos posted to their social media accounts, some PA members were seen carrying guns and verbally instructing people from Zimbabwe’s side not to cross the border illegally.

Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner, Dr Mike Masiapato said BMA is the only entity allowed to enforce the law on the country’s port of entries, however, he has not indicated whether the PA’s action was illegal or not.

Meanwhile, PA leader, Gayton Mckenzie said their time at the border has shown how porous it is.