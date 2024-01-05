Oscar Pistorius to spend first night at home after release on parole

After multiple failed attempts, the disgraced Paralympian was granted parole in November.

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius will be spending his first night at home on Friday after being released from prison on Friday.

Pistorius served almost nine years behind bars for shooting and killing his model girlfriend, Reeva Steenkamp, in 2013.

The Department of Correctional Services said it would not be possible to get any visuals of Pistorius exiting prison.

Regardless, members of the media gathered outside Pretoria’s Atteridgeville Prison, where Pistorius was until Friday, being detained.

He did, however, manage to evade them, with his release going undetected until mid-morning, when it was announced in a statement.

According to the Department of Correctional Services, he was at the time of the statement already home.

But journalists and photographers at his uncle’s house in nearby Waterkloof, where he’s expected to be staying, missed him, too.

Meanwhile, Reeva Steenkamp’s mother, June Steenkamp, in a statement indicated that she was satisfied with his parole conditions. It includes that he must attend programmes and courses focused on anger management and GBV. But she also said that no amount of time served would bring back her daughter.

Other conditions Pistorius will have to adhere to while on parole include that he can’t consume alcohol or travel outside of Waterkloof. He also has to remain at home during specific times.

His parole continues until December 2029.