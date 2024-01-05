Oscar Pistorius set to be released on parole on Friday

The Correctional Services Department has been tight-lipped over the details of the disgraced paralympian's release, highlighting earlier this week that they would not divulge the time of release or plans in terms of transportation.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted murderer Oscar Pistorius is set to be released from prison on Friday.

The disgraced paralympian shot and killed his model girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp through a locked bathroom door on Valentine’s Day in 2013.

He was initially found guilty of culpable homicide and sentenced to five years in prison, but the conviction was subsequently changed to murder and his sentence, increased to 13 years and five months.

The now 37-year-old was granted parole in November, almost a year after becoming eligible.

The delay was due to a bungle by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) - as the sentencing court, while calculating when his minimum detention period was up.

“In the result on count one in the indictment the accused ought to have been found guilty of murder on the basis that he had fired the fatal shots with criminal intent in the form of dolus eventualis," said SCA Judge Eric Leach overturning Oscar Pistorius’ culpable homicide conviction in December 2015.

At the time Pistorius was already placed on parole after serving a year of the sentence he got for culpable homicide but this judgment set in motion a process that would see him sent back to prison in July 2016.

Now, almost seven-and-a-half years later he’s due to be released.

Pistorius is expected to stay with his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, once he’s released.

Once he’s out, he will have to adhere to various parole conditions including parole board-mandated counselling and community service, as well as “general parole conditions,” such as being home at specific times, not consuming alcohol and not conducting any media interviews.

These conditions will remain in place until the end of Pistorius’ parole period in December 2029.