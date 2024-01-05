Oscar Pistorius back home but details around his release unclear

Despite the throngs of journalists and photographers who were gathered outside the Atteridgeville Prison in Pretoria where Oscar Pistorius was being held -since Thursday night, he managed to slip out unnoticed.

JOHANNESBURG - The Correctional Services Department said Oscar Pistorius was now home, but the details around how he got there remain unknown.

The department confirmed in a statement on Friday that Pistorius was released on parole on Friday morning.

The disgraced Paralympian had served seven and a half years in prison for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

We’re not sure at this stage what time he’ll be out but local and international media are here in their numbers hoping to catch a glimpse of him once he’s released. ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) January 5, 2024

The Correctional Services Department subsequently confirmed in a short statement that he had been released.

He would have then been processed at the department’s head office at the Poynton’s Building in Pretoria.

However, by midmorning when the news broke, there was no sign of Pistorius there either.

While it’s believed that he’s staying with his uncle, Arnold Pistorius, there was no movement at his house in Waterkloof on Friday save for a brief visit by police on Friday morning.