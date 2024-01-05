KZN govt concerned about persistent harsh weather conditions in the province

Four people were recently killed by lightning in the province. This merely a week after Ladysmith's devastating floods that claimed 23 lives including seven family members.

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) government has raised concern over persistent harsh weather conditions in the province.

This week alone, four people have been killed by lightning in the province, while many others have been injured.



All this just a week after Ladysmith's devastating floods that claimed 23 lives including seven family members.

Cooperative Governance spokesperson, Siboniso Mngadi:

“We are certainly worried about the weather patterns, the province is expected to continue to receive more rains throughout the province and we are also appealing to our people to continue to be vigilant as these rains have clearly shown to cause a serious risks to human lives.”

- Ladysmith death toll from recent KZN floods, drownings rises to 23

Meanwhile, relevant provincial government departments to assist following severe weather conditions have been activated, said the Cooperative Governance department.

This as public infrastructure in parts of the province remain damaged by the harsh weather.

Disaster teams are yet to determine the extent of the damage caused by the severe weather conditions since December.

The latest conditions come as the province is still recovering from the deadly 2022 floods that claimed at least 460 lives.