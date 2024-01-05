Jacob Zuma is a spent force, maintains ANC NC chair and poses no threat in 2024

Zamani Saul's comments come on the back of an announcement from newly established Umkhonto weSizwe party, that Zuma will hold a mass meeting on its behalf in Mpumalanga at the same time as the ANC’s 112th January 8 celebrations.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) Northern Cape chairperson Dr Zamani Saul is insisting that former president Jacob Zuma is a spent force, who will pose no threat to the governing party at the fast-approaching general elections.

Saul’s comments come on the back of an announcement from the newly established Umkhonto weSizwe party, that Zuma will hold a mass meeting on its behalf in Mpumalanga at the same time as the ANC’s 112th January 8 celebrations.

Leaders have also been grappling with the current Zuma challenge, with some suggesting he should be ignored, while others call for his expulsion.

As the ANC’s national executive gathers in Mpumalanga to hold its first meeting of the year, it’s likely to be haunted by the ghost of the former president.

This as the leader – who spent two terms at the helm seeks to undermine his own organisation.

Those who were once loyal to Zuma are aggrieved, saying he has sealed his fate and muddied his legacy in the ANC, while others are suggesting it’s best to ignore the former president.

Northern Cape chairperson Saul who once told Eyewitness News Zuma was a spent force has maintained that this remains true.

“And it’s just a mere overexaggeration of what we are getting around the MK party. I don’t think it will make any major impact for 2024 elections.”

Zuma is likely to make it onto the agenda in the coming days, but is unlikely to dampen the mood as the ANC prepares to mark yet another anniversary, as well as 30 years of democratic rule in the country.