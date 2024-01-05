Inquest into Cradock Four reopened

Matthew Goniwe, Sparrow Mkonto, Fort Calata and Sicelo Mhlauli were abducted and killed in 1985 while on their way home to Cradock in the Eastern Cape and while there have been two inquests into their deaths, both processes have failed to identify their killers.

JOHANNESBURG - The inquest into the deaths of former apartheid activists known as the Cradock Four has been reopened following new evidence.

In a statement released on Friday, the Justice Department said Minister Ronald Lamola has approached the Eastern Cape judge president to appoint a presiding officer to preside over the re-opened inquest.

Through their advocacy work against apartheid South Africa, the Cradock Four attracted the attention of the security branch and the government of the day on numerous occasions.

The Justice Department said the De Beer inquest and the Zietsman inquest in 1987 and 1993 respectively, produced more questions than answers.

It was not until the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in 1996 that former security branch members shared details of their gruesome murders.

The department said it has amnesty applications from six apartheid era security officers which have never been presented in a court for an inquiry.